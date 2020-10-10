Due to power outages, curfews, debris and other issues related to Hurricane Delta, The Daily Iberian delivery will be delayed Sunday morning.
Currently, our staff has had to move to a remote location to produce tomorrow's newspaper because there is no power at our Main Street facility. That is pushing back the time we get it back from the press.
Even with the delays, all newspapers should be delivered by noon Sunday, except for a few routes where carriers evacuated for the storm. Those will be delivered by 3 p.m.
In the meantime, all content will be posted to our website and those subscribers who have activated their digital subscriptions will receive their e-edition via email as usual.
If you have not activated your digital subscription, contact us at circulation@daily-iberian.com to do so.
We apologize in advance for the delay and appreciate your patience.