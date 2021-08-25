ST. MARTINVILLE -- A St. Martinville man is in jail, arrested after he fired at police officers during a pursuit through the city that ended with a crash at Bayou Tortue in Lafayette Parish.
According to police, Jaylen Gardner, 23, was involved in a pursuit with St. Martinville City Police that began just before 6 p.m. at Church Street and ended at Bayou Tortue when Gardner crashed his vehicle.
Police Chief Ricky Martin said Gardner was arrested after the crash. He also said Gardner fired at police officers during the pursuit.
Gardner is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight, possession with intent to distribute, monies derived from drug transaction, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and modified exhaust, Martin said.
Martin also said Gardner had been arrested in another shooting incident earlier this year and was out on bond when the pursuit occurred.
Wednesday's incident is only the latest gun violence in the city.
Two weeks ago, the grandson of former Mayor Thomas Nelson was killed at a convenience store just across the Bayou Teche from the St. Martinville Police Station.
Another man was grazed during an exchange of gunfire Friday near Pecan Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
On Monday morning, Martez Doucet, out on bond as principal to an attempted murder in New Iberia, was killed in his home on Audrey Circle.
On Monday evening, more gunfire erupted near Madison and Theater streets, although no one was injured.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.