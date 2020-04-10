A Picayune, Miss. man was arrested Thursday evening on several charges after police received a report of gunshots being fired on Spencer Loop.
Timothy Daniels, 18, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen things valued over $5,000.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, NIPD dispatchers received a complaint about shots fired in the Spencer Loop area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the suspects involved in the incident, but they were given a description of the vehicle the suspects were in.
The spokesman said that later in the evening officers learned the vehicle was back in the area. They went to Spencer Loop and located a vehicle fitting the description.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee. After a short vehicle pursuit, the occupants of the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Daniels was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Two other people in the vehicle got away.
Officers later learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Picayune and that the occupants had been arrested on armed robbery charges there.
According to the spokesman, the investigation is ongoing. More arrests are expected.