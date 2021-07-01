Parade for LeLeux Romero starts at 6 p.m. Friday

Olympic athlete Morgann LeLeux Romero will be honored with a parade put on by the City of New Iberia Friday along Main Street starting at 6 p.m.
The city said in a statement that the parade will begin in front of City Hall and makes its way downtown to Bouligny Plaza.
The public is invited to show their support along Main Street for LeLeux, a former Catholic High School standout who placed second in the women's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
LeLeux, who still competes under that name because she did not change her name with the USATF, the sport's governing body in the U.S., when she got married, set a personal record with a pole vault of 4.70 meters (15 feet, 5 inches).
The top three finishers in the event qualified to represent the United States at the Olympic games in Tokyo later this summer. LeLeux and first-place finisher Katie Nageotte were the only two competitors to clear 4.70 meters. Nageotte set her own personal best with a 4.95 meter jump (16-2 3/4).