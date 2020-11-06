After tough back-to-back losses that just about insured that Catholic High wouldn’t win its fourth straight district title, Coach Scott Wattigny’s troops rebounded nicely, first with a win last week against West St. Mary and then Thursday night with a homecoming win against Houma Christian.
CHS scored early and often as the Panthers rolled past the Warriors 69-0 to improve to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in District 7-2A with two games left in the regular season, Friday night at home against Jeanerette and at Franklin in two weeks.
Dropping those two games was something that Wattigny acknowledged was not something that commonly happens at CHS.
“I know they lost three games to open the season last year but that was not something that usually happens here,” he said. “A lot of the players we have this year were on the team last year but they really didn’t have a lot of playing time.
“So for them to come out of the two losses and keep playing hard and doing their best was really a good thing to see.”
Thursday night’s game was a mismatch from the start. Houma Christian just didn’t have the players to keep up with the Panthers.
“It was good to see our players go out and have fun out there,” Wattigny said. “After a couple of tough losses, our kids have really bounced back and have played a couple of really good games.
“We made some mistakes that we have to clean up but for the most part, our kids had a good week of practice and have bounced back well and are playing well right now.”
Catholic High scored 21 points in the first quarter and added 27 more in the second quarter for a 48-0 lead at the break.
The second half was pretty much running time and CHS still put up a couple more touchdowns with many of the younger players getting some experience.
While the CHS offense scored at will, the Panthers’ defense put the clamps on the Warriors and recovered a couple of fumbles, recorded a couple of sacks and forced a turnover on downs.
With two games left in the regular season, Wattigny said that the team is in playoff mode right now.
“I don’t see how you can’t be in playoff mode right now,” the CHS coach said. “Yes we need to concentrate on the next game but we also need to clean up some items and get ready for the playoffs.
We’re on track to finish 5-3 overall and we need toc concentrate on getting better so when the playoffs comes we’re ready to go.”