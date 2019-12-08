One person is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting in New Iberia.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, dispatchers received a report of shots being fired at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arriving at the location found one victim lying in the street. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced that victim dead at the scene.
A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
According to an NIPD spokesman, the investigation is ongoing.