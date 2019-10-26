One victim found in Saturday afternoon fire in New Iberia

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in New Iberia that resulted in one death Saturday afternoon.
According to a prepared statement, Iberia Parish District No. 1 responded to a call in the 2500 block of North Neco Town Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a fire. Firefighters located the body of a male when they arrived on scene, and state fire marshals were called in for the investigation shortly afterward.
More details will be released as they become available, according to the statement.