Daniel Sullivan, media relations director for Cargill Salt, released a statement saying that the body of one of the two miners trapped after a roof collapse Monday morning has been found.
"Cargill is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in our community," according to the statement. "I can confirm that this morning the rescue team recovered one of the missing miners who was fatally injured in the accident. We are continuing to do everything we can to locate the other team member with whom we have not had contact since the accident. Out of respect for the families, we will not be sharing further details about the employees at this time. Our sympathy is with the family who is mourning the loss of a loved one and we are offering support to them.
"We are working around the clock with the Mine Safety and Health Administration to safely complete the rescue efforts," the statement continued. "We care about our teammates and have professional grief counselors on site at our facility who will be available to our team as needed. The safety and well-being of our colleagues is our top priority. We are grieving with the community as we face this loss together."
More information will be released as it becomes available.