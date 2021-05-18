Louisiana State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Center and Dale streets Tuesday afternoon.
According to witnesses, two New Iberia Police officers were approaching a man in a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Dale shortly before 2 p.m. when they were fired upon and returned fire. The man drove away, but was apprehended near the intersection of Weeks Island Road and Louisiana Highway 14.
According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, the suspect is in custody. Because it is an officer involved shooting, the Louisiana State Police has been called in to perform the investigation.
A Louisiana State Police spokesman confirmed that they are taking on the investigation but had no further comment.