ST. MARTINVILLE — Police were on the scene of a shooting at a convenience store Friday night that left one man dead and a second in custody pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
According to St. Martinville Chief of Police Ricky Martin, Tori Johnson is in custody while investigators survey video from the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of Bridge Street.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. No charges have been brought as of Friday evening.
"We are still investigating," Martin said. "We have a bunch of video to look at."
