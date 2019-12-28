LAFAYETTE - A small airplane crashed Saturday morning in Lafayette, leaving five people onboard dead and four other people being treated at a nearby hospital.
The twin-engined Piper Cheyenne crashed shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to media reports, the plane was attempting an emergency landing after leaving the Lafayette Regional Airport en route to Atlanta when it clipped an electrical wire near the intersection of Feu Follet and Verot School roads.
The aircraft crashed in an open field near the U.S. Post Office on Verot School and burst into flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to a Lafayette Fire Department spokesman.
According to the LFD spokesman, one of those being treated for burns was a passenger on the aircraft. Another victim suffering from burn injuries was on the ground near the post office. In addition, two post office employees were transported for evaluation.
The conditions of the four injured victims are unknown at this time.
A Federal Aviation Administration regional initial response team is on scene. Investigators with National Traffic Safety Board are heading to the scene. They will be handling the investigation of the crash.
Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Regional Airport Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance and the Red Cross are all on scene and managing the site.
More information will be released when it becomes available.