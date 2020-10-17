The New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Donaldsonville 27-18 Friday night in a game that replaced the Jackets' scheduled District 3-5A game against Barbe.
Two other teams in the city didn't fare as well as Highland Baptist fell victim to three miscues that cost them in what had been a back-and-forth battle with Westminster Christian. A fumble and consecutive onside kicks that WCA successfully recovered helped the Crusaders pull away for a 56-35 win. Catholic High also dropped a home game, falling to Ascension Episcopal 28-14 in a District 7-2A game.
On Thursday night, Westgate traveled to Denham Springs and crushed the Yellow Jackets 43-17 to improve to 2-1 on the year.
In other games involving Teche Area teams, Carencro handed St. Martinville its first loss, 53-0; Loreauville shut out Houma Christian 55-0, Franklin beat Delcambre 38-19, West St. Mary beat Jeanerette 14-0, Centerville beat St. Martin's Episcopal 21-19 and Vermilion Catholic shut out Erath 47-0.