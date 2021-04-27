YOUNGSVILLE — No. 19 seed New Iberia Senior High School scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to upset No. 14 Southside High School 6-3 in a Class 5A first-round playoff game at Fabacher Field on Tuesday.
In the eighth, the Yellow Jackets (21-14) used hits from Colby Khammany and Kade Linn, along with three walks, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI groundout from T.J. Coughlin to plate the three runs.
In the bottom half of the frame, senior pitcher Reed Freeman closed the door to send NISH into the second round where they'll host No. 30 Ouachita Parish, which upset No. 3 Live Oak, in a best-of-three series.
"We're a scrappy group of guys from down the road in New Iberia," NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said. "I love them. It feels incredible.
"We had a lot of opportunities. We played a great baseball game. I tip my hat to Southside. They have a great program. They're very well-coached. They don't make a lot of self-inflicted mistakes, so we had to do some things to put ourselves in position to win."
Freeman got the win by pitching 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief. The senior allowed only two hits and walked three with three strikeouts.
"Reed, this year, has gone between being a starter and a reliever," Lewellyn said. "He'll probably start this weekend at some point. He's somebody I believe in who will come in and throw strikes in big situations."
In the bottom of the seventh, the Sharks (23-11) loaded the bases with one out but Freeman escaped the inning unscathed.
"That was the moment that made me most proud," Lewellyn said. "He didn't choke. He didn't fall apart. It's a 3-3 game, the bottom of the seventh.
"It's the type of situation that you dream of growing up in the backyard. He got us out of that inning and won us the ball game."
Freeman relieved Linn, who went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits with six walks and five strikeouts.
When the Yellow Jackets and Sharks met on April 15, Linn struck out 14 and spun a complete game two-hitter in a 3-2 NISH victory.
"He battled and competed," Lewellyn said of Linn. "Again, I give credit to Southside. They do a fantastic job. They did the same thing the first time he pitched against them with long at-bats and good approaches at the plate. They foul off and spoil two-strike pitches frequently.
"Even when our pitcher has a good inning, it takes a toll on him because their approach is so good. Kade did a good job. Sometimes the calls didn't go his way and he still stood up and threw strikes. I'm really proud of him."
Cody Khammany went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. He reached twice more on walks, while Coughlin was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
"Cody, in the first game we played against them in district, was really on their pitchers," Lewellyn said. "I was confident that he was going to have a big night again because he's been a leader for us all year. He's set the table and tone for our offense all year. I expect great things out of him and he met my expectations.
"Nothing scares T.J. Coughlin, our two-hole hitter. He got big hits when we needed them. He was responsible for a couple of runs and a couple of RBIs. That's a testament to his toughness, his attitude and his fearlessness."