Top-ranked Acadiana returned a kickff 68 yards to set up one touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and broke a long run for a score near the end of the game to outgun New Iberia Senior High 47-10 Friday in a District 3-5A football game at NISH.
In other games involving Teche Area teams, Westgate beat Lakeshore 34-9 in a non-district game; Catholic High shut out West St. Mary 42-0 and Loreauville beat Delcambre 34-12 in District 7-2A games; St. Martinville beat Kaplan 32-20 in a District 6-3A game; Erath dropped a non-district game to Ascension Catholic, 37-15; and Highland Baptist lost to Vermilion Catholic 42-6, Centerville shut out Covenant Christian 46-0 and Hanson lost 50-36 to cross-parish rival Central Catholic in District 8-A games.
Acadiana 47, NISH 10
At New Iberia Senior High, the Yellow Jackets played well for much of the game but big plays broke it open for the defending state champion Wrecking Rams.
Acadiana led only 7-0 after one quarter and 7-3 early in the second quarter before the Rams returned a kick 68 yards to the NISH 24, setting up a touchdown two plays later. Acadiana drove for another touchdown, and began pulling away with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown three plays after the ensuing kickoff.
The Rams made it 34-3 after taking the second-half kickoff and marching 73 yards in 10 plays, and added two more touchdowns, including a 54-yard sweep around right end by backup running back Dylan Dronet with just over a minute left in the game.
NISH (3-2 overall, 0-2 district) plays at Comeaux this coming Friday. The Spartans did not play the last two weeks and were scheduled to face Sulphur Saturday.
Catholic High 42, West St. Mary 0
BALDWIN — Catholic High rushed for 257 yards on 41 attempts, led by quarterback KK Reno's 121 yards, and pitched a shutout to get a district win over WSM.
Reno scored four times, and William Regard (6 carries, 35 yards) and Trace Williams (11-54) each scored a touchdown.
The Panthers (2-3 overall, 1-2 district) return home to face Houma Christian in a district game Thursday for homecoming. the Wolfpack (2-3, 2-2) travels to Loreauville on Friday.