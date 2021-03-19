New Iberia Police Department officers are on the scene where a man barricaded himself inside a residence after releasing a female hostage.
The standoff began just before 7:30 Friday evening after police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 400 block of Robertson Street. Initially, the man was holding a woman hostage, but police were able to negotiate her release.
The woman was unharmed after being released, an NIPD spokeswoman said.
The standoff between police and the man is still ongoing.
No other details are being released at this time.