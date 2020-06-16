State Police are now on the scene are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Alameda and Santa Clara streets in Acadian Acres where New Iberia Police officers exchanged fire with a man after a pursuit that began in Abbeville.
According to NIPD Police Chief Todd D'Albor, the pursuit ended at a residence in Acadian Acres. The subject of the pursuit was injured in the gunfire exchange.
The investigation of the shooting incident is being turned over to the Louisiana State Police, D'Albor said.
According to scanner traffic, Abbeville Police and Abbeville City Marshals, along with Erath Police, pursued he subject of the shooting to New Iberia. NIPD and Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were also on the scene.
According to neighbors, the man exchanged fire with officers after the pursuit ended at the Alameda Street residence. One neighbor said the man had tried to run over an officer before coming to a stop.
The subject is the same man who was involved in a standoff at the Alameda Street residence on May 5. That incident was resolved after several hours without any gunfire.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.