One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting that also left two minors in a house nearby with minor injuries from stray bullets.
A New Iberia Police Department spokesman said the department was notified shortly after 11:30 p.m. of a shooting in the 400 block of Silver Street.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In addition to the fatality, two juveniles were also shot, hit when bullets entered their home. The injuries were not life threatening. Family members brought both minors to a local hospital where their wounds were treated.
According to the NIPD spokesman, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.