A New Iberia woman is dead following a two-car collision on Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police spokesperson, troopers began investigating the crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Claude Viator Road in Iberia Parish shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash ultimately took the life of Joyce Falgout, 83, of New Iberia.
According to investigators, Falgout was driving a 2005 Ford Escape when she failed to yield at a stop sign to oncoming traffic as she entered Highway 14 from Claude Viator Road. A 2018 Audi Q5 SUV struck Falgout’s vehicle in the westbound travel lane.
The spokesman said Falgout was restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the Audi was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers.
The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.