Shooting scene, Doyle and Hopkins
BY DWAYNE FATHERREE | THE DAILY IBERIAN

Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Admiral Doyle Drive across the street from Fremin's Food and Furniture.

According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, one person was injured in the incident.

A woman who identified herself as an aunt of the victim said that she was told her nephew had been shot and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police spokesman said that there is only one known injury so far. A suspect is still being sought.

More information will be released when available.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

Tags

Load comments