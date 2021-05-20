Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Admiral Doyle Drive across the street from Fremin's Food and Furniture.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, one person was injured in the incident.
A woman who identified herself as an aunt of the victim said that she was told her nephew had been shot and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The police spokesman said that there is only one known injury so far. A suspect is still being sought.
More information will be released when available.