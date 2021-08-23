crime scene tape

The New Iberia Police is on the scene of a shooting that took place Monday evening near the intersection of Admiral Doyle Drive and Center Street that left one man injured.

According to an NIPD spokeswoman, detectives were investigating the scene in the 300 block of E. Admiral Doyle Drive after a man and his vehicle were shot while he was getting into his car.

The spokeswoman said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. Police are seeking video from nearby surveillance cameras. Investigators have already spoken with the victim to get his statement.

More information will be published as it becomes known. The NIPD spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

