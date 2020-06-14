Officers with the New Iberia Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night near the intersection of Corinne and Johnston streets.
According to a NIPD spokesman, two men were shot but one was transported to a hospital in Lafayette for treatment. The other victim succumbed to his wounds.
Police said the surviving victim was communicative and conscious prior to being transported.
The incident took place in the 500 block of Johnston Street, near its intersection with Corinne. The NIPD spokesman said a dispatcher received a call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting the shooting.
Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department @ 337-369-2306.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.