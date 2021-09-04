The New Iberia Police Department is continuing its investigation into a shooting late Friday afternoon at a shopping center on S. Lewis Street.
According to NIPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Daesha Hughes, one victim, Kendrick T. Lewis, 28, was killed. Three other people were injured in the incident outside of a business in the 900 block of S. Lewis Street around 5:30 pm. Friday.
It was not clear if all of the victims were shot outside the store, although Lewis’ body, draped in a blue tarp, was clearly visible near the curb in the parking lot as police began their investigation.
Hughes said that an off-duty city police officer was at Super 1 Foods, adjacent to the shooting scene, when the incident occurred. He reacted to the sounds of shots being fired and immediately headed in that direction only to find the four victims.
The shooting occurred outside Sneaker House, a shoe store in the strip mall at the intersection of S. Lewis Street and Admiral Doyle Drive.
A person at the scene said that two men got out of a car and at least one opened fire, shooting and killing Lewis. Police have not confirmed the number of individuals sought nor have they yet named any suspects in the shooting.
Another victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing, Hughes said.