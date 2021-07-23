The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the 700 block of Mississippi Street.
According to an NIPD spokeswoman, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at 6:45 p.m. Once they arrived, they discovered the two male shooting victims. The identities and ages of the victims have not been released.
Both were declared dead at the scene, according to the NIPD spokeswoman.
So far, police have not given out any other details of the incident, or whether the shooters were on foot or fired from a vehicle. The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, according to the NIPD spokeswoman.
