The preliminary autopsy report on the body of a woman found dead in the back yard of an abandoned home on Lombard Street Sunday has found that the woman's death is probably a homicide.
A New Iberia Police Department spokesman said that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Lombard Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a body in the backyard of a home there.
When officers arrived, they found the body of Kitty Rideaux, 51. According to the preliminary autopsy report, Rideaux had died around 9:25 p.m. Friday. Her residence is listed as being in the 400 block of Lombard Street.
The preliminary autopsy report listed possible blunt force injuries as the cause of death.