Body found on Lombard Street

Police are working the scene where a woman's body was found Friday evening on Lombard Street in New Iberia.

 Contributed photo

The preliminary autopsy report on the body of a woman found dead in the back yard of an abandoned home on Lombard Street Sunday has found that the woman's death is probably a homicide.

A New Iberia Police Department spokesman said that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Lombard Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a body in the backyard of a home there.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Kitty Rideaux, 51. According to the preliminary autopsy report, Rideaux had died around 9:25 p.m. Friday. Her residence is listed as being in the 400 block of Lombard Street.

The preliminary autopsy report listed possible blunt force injuries as the cause of death.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

Tags

Load comments