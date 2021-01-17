The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two teens dead on Rosalie Street Sunday evening.
According to NIPD Chief Todd D'Albor, the initial investigation showed that an altercation between two 16-year-old males led to an exchange of gunfire. Each victim shot the other fatally.
The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators with the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office declared the two teens dead at the scene in the 700 block of Rosalie Street.
Because of the age of the victims, their names are not being released.