A New Iberia man was shot near the corner of Emily and Verna streets in New Iberia Friday afternoon.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, dispatchers received a call to report a shooting at 12:24 p.m. The victim was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
The spokeswoman could not confirm or deny at this time if the shooting was fatal.
Although there are no suspects at this time, NIPD Police Chief Todd D'Albor said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call NIPD at 337-369-2306.