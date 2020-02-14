FRANKLIN — A New Iberia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 16-year-old Frankin teen.
De'ondric Clarks, now 19, was 15 years old on Oct. 23, 2016, when Braylen Foulcard was shot and killed inside his vehicle in the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street in Franklin. According to investigator's testimony, Foulcard had arranged to meet Clarks to sell a cell phone.
Clarks was convicted of killing Foulcard in August. Two other people, however, are still pending trial in the case.
In May, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Lunden Toussaint on a charge of principal to second-degree murder in Foulcard's death. Previously, in December, 2018, 26-year-old Raquel Matthews of Franklin was arrested for allegedly disposing of evidence. She is charged with of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Sixteenth Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux sentenced Clarks to life in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole or suspension of sentence Friday. 16th JDC Assistant District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose prosecuted the case.