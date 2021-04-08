A New Iberia man died Thursday morning after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Vermilion Parish.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Matthew Road in Vermilion Parish shortly before 8 a.m. The crash took the life of Brenton Keith Bobb, 35, of New Iberia.
The initial LSP investigation showed that the crash occurred during the night, but was not discovered until after daylight. Troopers were able determine Bobb was traveling south on LA 13 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the Kia 4-door passenger car and exited the roadway. The Kia overturned several times before coming to rest on its passenger side in a field.
Bobb, who was restrained at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. His state of impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2021.