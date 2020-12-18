A New Iberia man died from his wounds after he was shot near the corner of Emily and Verna streets Friday afternoon.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, dispatchers received a call to report a shooting at 12:24 p.m. The victim, identified only as a black male, was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police investigators are seeking the man seen in the attached photo, taken from a security camera near the scene of the shooting as the suspect fled.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call NIPD at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or www.P3tips.com.