A New Iberia man will be sentenced next month after being convicted on charges stemming from the 2018 death of another man who was pistol whipped while sleeping then shot as he tried to run.
On Friday, a New Iberia jury unanimously convicted Joshua Raved, 32, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery. Raved’s convictions stem from the shooting of Ian Jones.
The incident began in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, 2018. Jones was sleeping in his apartment when Raved awoke him by striking him with a pistol, then shot Jones four times as Jones attempted to flee.
The original report from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jones was shot around 4 a.m. that morning in the 1000 block of W. Ambassador Lemelle Drive. Jones was in critical condition after the shooting and died in a New Orleans hospital one month later. At that time, Raved’s charged were upgraded from attempted second-degree murder to second-degree murder.
The indictment said that Raved previously was convicted on a third offense domestic abuse battery charge in 2011, which barred him from possessing a firearm.
After his arrest, Raved’s confession was caught on camera at the Iberia Parish Jail when he told one of the jail staff that he wished that Jones had died and that he was going to shoot him again.
Louisiana law prohibits a person who has previously been convicted of
domestic abuse battery from possessing a firearm, so he was also charged with that offense.
After a multi-day trial, Raved was found guilty on both counts.
Sentencing is set before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman on Nov. 22. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. For his conviction for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery, Raved faces a sentence of not less than one year nor more than five years with or without hard labor.
“I am very proud of Ian Jones’ family members for their determination to see justice done,” 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney Bo Duhé said. “Also, I appreciate the jury for their commitment to listen to the evidence, deliberate the facts, and render a just verdict.”
Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Spadoni prosecuted the case with assistance from assistant district attorneys Alister Charrier and Mason Hebert. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department investigated by the case.