A New Iberia man is being held on $2.25 million bond, charged in two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder in two separate shooting incidents in June.
Antoine Jones, 31, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
The New Iberia Police Department had previously issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest for second-degree attempted murder in a shooting on Roger Street that occurred around 4 p.m. on June 14. According to an NIPD spokeswoman, Jones was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in a shooting that occurred less than three hours later near the corner of Johnston and S. Corinne streets.
One of the two murder victims, 13-year-old Demarcus Domond Brown, was declared dead at the scene. His brother, Tre'gon Norman, was transported to a local hospital where he died a week later.
Police Chief Todd D’Albor and New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, along with representatives of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Jeanerette Marshal's Office, held a press conference Friday morning to give more details on the progress law enforcement has made in securing arrests in a series recent crimes.