A New Iberia man is in jail, charged with rape, molestation of a juvenile and other sexual offenses.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, juvenile detectives with the IPSO received a report regarding the a molestation of a 13-year-old female from the New Iberia Police Department last week, on July 7.
After an investigative interview with the victim at the offices of Hearts of Hope, a non-profit advocacy center for those affected by the trauma of sexual violence, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jessie Higgins, 44.
Higgins was subsequently placed under arrest at his home on charges of second-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, two counts of oral sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Higgins was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His bond has been set at $375,000.