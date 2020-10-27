A New Iberia man is in jail today, charged with first-degree murder in a shooting incident earlier this month.
Amiri Benoit, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.
The shooting left four people injured and one person, Bryson Charles, 24, of Jeanerette, dead.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, people were gathered outside a mobile home on Buckeye Street when someone walked up and fired into the crowd around 2 a.m. Oct. 1.
Charles’ was one of several violent gun crimes in the last two months involving individuals who were charged with violent crimes, arrested, and put in jail only to be let out on severely reduced bond.
On Sept. 4, Eric Walker, 21, was killed after a car pulled up to a metal building being used as a studio on N. Landry Street and shots were fired into the building. Two other people, Aaron Carter and Journal Kelly, were also injured in that incident. Carter and Kelly had been recently released from jail after bond reductions in the 15th Judicial District Court. Carter is currently charged in two murder investigations, one in Vermilion Parish and another in Acadia Parish. The pair also are alleged to be aligned with the Gremlins, a gang with ties to the drug trade in Vermilion Parish.
A little over 24 hours later, in the early hours of Sept. 6, a second shooting occurred outside a rap concert at Club Unique on Center Street. Four people were injured in that incident. The owner of the business, Eugene Cormier, 49, of Abbeville, was charged with violating the state’s current COVID-19 orders and operating a disorderly place.
On Sept. 11, two people were injured in a shooting on Mississippi Street that police said was tied to the previous shootings.
On Sept. 16, police arrested Isaiah Francisco Johnson, 28, and charged him with three attempted murder counts in relation to what investigators said were retaliation shootings following the Club Unique incident.
On Sept. 24, an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle on Pershing Street near the intersection with Lee Street, five blocks from Thursday morning’s attack.
The day after the Buckeye Street shooting, another shooting occurred near the intersection of Lee and School streets. A warrant was issued for a suspect, Donvontae LaMarcus "Dookie" Ozenne, on charges of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of weapons in that incident.
Benoit was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Monday afternoon. He is being held on $1 million bond.
New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. More arrests are expected.