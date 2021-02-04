New Iberia City Marshal Haywood "Tony" Migues was arrested on eight counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery Thursday morning.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, Migues, 67, turned himself in and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
The arrest comes after a month-long Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation probe into Migues' handling of subpoena service documents.
According to the LSP spokesman, a report was received alleging Migues had been falsifying subpoena signatures. The investigation began last month as detectives received information alleging Migues had forged multiple signatures on official court documents.
A thorough investigation confirmed Migues forged the signature of multiple individuals showing they had been served with a subpoena in lieu of making personal service.
Migues gained the marshal's office in a special election in 2019 to replace longtime City Marshal Vic Delcambre, who died in December 2018. Migues won reelection to his first full term in office in 2020.
Migues was released Thursday on $10,000 bond. A call to Migues for comment Thursday afternoon has not been returned.
According to LSP, the investigation is active and ongoing.