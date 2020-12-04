A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a school bus on Louisiana Highway 182 Friday afternoon.
The crash claimed the life of Shane Lacour, 45, of St. Martinville.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, three children were on the bus at the time of the collision, but none were injured.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on La. 182 near its intersection with Coteau Road in Iberia Parish, according to the LSP spokesman.
According to LSP troopers, Lacour was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on La. 182. At the same time Maudry Kennedy, 81, was driving a 2018 Bluebird school bus and turned left onto Coteau Road off of La. 182.
Once the school bus made the turn, troopers said the school bus stopped before proceeding to cross the railroad tracks, as required by state law. The rear end of the bus had not fully cleared the intersection. The motorcycle struck the right rear side of the bus.
Although he was wearing an approved helmet, Lacour suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kennedy, who showed no signs of impairment, did submit a voluntary breath sample which indicated no alcohol in her system. A toxicology sample was obtained from Lacour for analysis.
Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Carey Laviolette said she had been informed of the crash and the fatality. Other than the fact that there were no injuries to any students or the driver on the bus, she said she had no additional information on the incident Friday afternoon.
State troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Troop I has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths in 2020.