A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a school bus on Louisiana Highway 182 Friday afternoon.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, children were on the bus at the time of the collision, but none were injured.
The crash happened on La. 182 near its intersection with Coteau Road in Iberia Parish, according to the LSP spokesman.
Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Carey Laviolette said she had been informed of the crash and the fatality. Other than the fact that there were no injuries to any students or employees on the bus, she said she had no additional information on the incident Friday afternoon.
State troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.