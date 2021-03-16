The New Iberia teen reported missing yesterday was located late Monday evening, according to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The investigation into why Sage Clark, 16, was found in Lafayette in the company of a man around 11 p.m., however, is still underway.
According to an IPSO press release, members of the Lafayette Police Department found Clark in the company of an adult male. She was then returned to the custody of her mother.
The IPSO Bureau of Investigation is currently examining the relationship between Clark and the adult male. According to the IPSO spokeswoman, there is a possibility of charges being filed at the conclusion of that investigation.