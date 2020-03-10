ST. MARTINVILLE — The body of a St. Martinville man reported missing after having not been seen for more than three weeks was found Monday evening in his home, according to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman.
Alfred Joseph Batiste, 65, of St. Martinville was reported missing Sunday afternoon. He was last seen by a family member three weeks ago walking to a St. Martinville grocery store.
A welfare check was performed Monday evening on a family member reportedly living with Batiste. Investigators had deemed the mobile home condemned during the initial stages of the missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon.
Once inside, investigators discovered Batiste's body in the back bedroom of the trailer home around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
The St. Martinville Police Department is not releasing any other information at this time. he investigation of Batiste's death remains open at least until autopsy results are received.