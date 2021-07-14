UPDATE: A New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman said that Naveah McBride has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: The New Iberia Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
Family members reported Naveah McBride missing to police at approximately 3 p.m. She is not thought to be in immediate danger.
McBride is approximately 4 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with pink and black tights. Her last known location was the 600 block of Exey Drive.
Anyone who has seen McBride you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.