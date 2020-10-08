Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely has ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents of the town as Hurricane Delta prepares to make landfall in south central or southwest Louisiana on Friday.
In a local declaration of emergency Wednesday evening, Blakely said the evacuation is effective immediately.
"If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or higher, it may cause widespread damage, injury, and/or loss of life or property with severe weather in the form of heavy winds, rains, storm surges and flooding with a possible 11 foot or higher storm surge," Blakely wrote. "Evacuation of all areas of the Town of Delcambre are Mandatory.
"For your safety as well as others and to allow ample time on the roads, please make every attempt to evacuate by 5 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020."
Those choosing to stay must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm and surge has passed and it is safe for personnel to re-enter, she said.
"If you are not planning to evacuate, please let City Hall know as soon as possible. You may notify via the Town's Facebook page messenger or emailing townclerk2delcambre.net, publicworks@delcambre.net or mayor@delcambre.net," the notification said.