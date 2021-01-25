A standard service call at a mobile home on Old La. Highway 25 in Iberia Parish led to a 22-mile police chase up U.S. Highway 90 after a man took an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputy's vehicle Monday afternoon, ending with the man's arrest near the Lafayette Regional Airport.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, IPSO deputies responded to a call regarding a man creating a disturbance, yelling obscenities and breaking windows at his residence in the 4400 block of Old La. Highway 25 near its intersection with La. Highway 14. According to an IPSO spokeswoman, the deputies attempted to detain Steve Duhon, 48, who was the subject of the disturbance call.
Instead, Duhon gained control of a marked IPSO patrol vehicle and fled the area. Immediately deputies gave chase, following Duhon down La. Highway 14 to U.S. Highway 90. Multiple IPSO units, both marked and unmarked, continued the chase through St. Martin Parish and into Lafayette Parish.
Units with the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police set up a road block near the Lafayette Regional Airport. Duhon was stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Tower Drive in Lafayette Parish. An IPSO K-9 unit made the apprehension.
Duhon was placed under arrested and later transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment. Once released, he will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
He will then be transported to the Iberia Parish Jail.