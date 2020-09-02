Law enforcement officers are seeking the public's help in finding a New Iberia man wanted on several weapons charges after he allegedly fired an AR-15 at a residence Tuesday night.
According to a press release, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a residence in Iberia Parish just before 10:30 Tuesday night after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. While in route, deputies were informed that shots had been fired.
An IPSO spokesperson said that deputies discovered upon arrival that Jory Michael Hebert, 34, began firing shots with an AR-15 rifle while threatening several people at the residence. According to deputies, Hebert left the premises in a 2018 or 2019 white Toyota Four-Runner before they arrived.
Hebert is being sought on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault on a dating partner, and seven counts of illegal use of weapons.
The IPSO warns anyone who may come in contact with Hebert that he is armed and considered dangerous.
If you have information on Hebert's whereabouts, please contact the IPSO at (337) 369-3711.