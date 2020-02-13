PARKS — A Parks man was arrested Thursday for numerous drug offenses, unauthorized use of a movable and several other charges after narcotics agents searched his home.
Brock Robin, 32, was found trying to hide when St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents executed a search warrant on a house in the 1000 block of Mouton Avenue as a result of reports of illegal drug activity.
In addition to what agents suspected was methamphetamine, Vyvanse and marijuana, they also found a handgun, a stolen vehicle, and an air compressor which had been reported stolen in South Carolina.
According to an SMPSO spokesperson, agents also found evidence linking Robin to several other crimes in St. Martin Parish. Investigations into those issues is ongoing.
Robin was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Vyvanse, 20 mg), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Vyvanse, 10 mg), battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things, four counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of justice.
Robin was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond had been set.