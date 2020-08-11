A Duson woman was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 14 Tuesday morning after a Louisiana State Police trooper pursued a vehicle towards New Iberia after an attempted traffic stop on U.S. Highway 90.
According to an LSP spokesman, a trooper assigned to traffic enforcement activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis speeding on U.S. 90 East near the Jefferson Island Road exit. The driver, Broderick Brown, 35, of New Iberia, refused to stop and fled, taking the Highway 14 exit at a high rate of speed.
Less than one minute after fleeing the scene, the spokesman said Brown entered a left hand curve. After passing the intersection with Weeks Island Road, Brown crossed the center line and struck a 2010 Ford Escape.
The driver of the Escape, Karla Norbert, 32, of Duson, was killed when Brown crashed into her vehicle head-on.
Troopers from LSP Troop I responded to the crash, near the intersection of Highway 14 and Vena Street. According to initial reports, Norbert was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in Norbert's vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
Brown, who was restrained, received moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The spokesman said Brown is suspected of being impaired.
Upon his release from the hospital, Brown will be charged with vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, open alcoholic container, and an active warrant for a parole violation.
A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths in 2020.