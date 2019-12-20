After deliberating for only an hour Friday, a Franklin jury found a Ricohoc man guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife as a result of domestic violence.
Donald Eugene Hull Jr., 54, will be sentenced on March 20 for 2017 death of Celina Lipari Hull, 40, in Franklin.
Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
First responders arrived at the Hull's apartment on West Ibert Street in Franklin shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2017, after receiving a report of a fire and an injured victim. Once on the scene, investigators found Celina Hull lying on the floor of the residence, dead, with a large laceration to her neck.
After a lengthy multi-agency investigation, including State Police Crime Lab DNA analysis, Donald Hull, the only other occupant of the apartment, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder on March 9, 2018.
District Attorney Bo Duhé said the conviction was a joint effort between the Franklin Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Franklin Fire Department, and the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office, as well as the St. Mary Parish District Attorney's Office.
Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the case.