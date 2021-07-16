On July 15, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint in the 6300 block of Highway 14. When deputies arrived, a neighbor reported that 32 year old, Carroll “C.J.” Longnon Jr fired a gun in his direction and retreated into his nearby home. In an attempt to make contact with Mr. Longnon, deputies approached his home at which time they heard yelling and a gunshot.
Additional IPSO deputies arrived and a perimeter around the residence was established.
Coordinated efforts between the IPSO Bureau of Investigations, IPSO Patrol Division and IPSO SWAT and Negotiation Teams resulted in the peaceful surrender of the suspect. Louisiana State Police, Troop I assisted with traffic control during the standoff.
Carroll Longnon, Jr. was arrested on the following charges:
LA RS 14:27 Attempted First Degree Murder on a Peace Officer
LA RS 14:30 Attempted First Degree Murder
LA CCRP 899 Violation of Parole
Longnon was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond has been set at $450,000.