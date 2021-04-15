The man who died in the capsizing of the Seacor Power liftboat Tuesday has been identified as the boat's captain, according to multiple sources.
Members of the Port Fourchon community who have been monitoring the rescue efforts said that David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, drowned as a result of the boat overturning.
A family member, who has since deleted their social media post, identified Ledet as the captain of the vessel.
The Seacor Power overturned when heavy seas of 7 to 9 feet and winds of 80 to 90 miles per hour swept through the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The liftboat overturned eight miles south of Port Fourchon.