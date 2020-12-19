A New Iberia man is in jail, arrested late Friday night on a murder charge 12 hours after a shooting in which another man was killed.
According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, Clevelenad Ayro, 34, was arrested around midnight Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting near the corner of Emily and Verna streets shortly after noon Friday.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, dispatchers received a call to report a shooting at 12:24 p.m. Friday. The victim, identified only as a black male, was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.