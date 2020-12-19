A New Iberia man is in jail, arrested late Friday night on a murder charge 12 hours after a shooting in which another man was killed.

 According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, Clevelenad Ayro, 34, was arrested around midnight Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting near the corner of Emily and Verna streets shortly after noon Friday.

According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, dispatchers received a call to report a shooting at 12:24 p.m. Friday. The victim, identified only as a black male, was located at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police investigators found video of a man fleeing the scene of the shooting taken from a security camera near the scene of the incident, which was used to identify Ayro.
 
Ayro was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count each of second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying an illegal weapon and resisting an officer.
 
He is being held without bond pending his first court appearance on those charges.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

