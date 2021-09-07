crime scene tape

A New Iberia man is in custody after police investigated a shooting incident at the corner of Charles and Prairie streets Monday evening.

According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, Anthony Williams was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Police were called to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

According to neighbors, there were several shots fired. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but no word has been released on their condition.

Investigators established a perimeter around the crime scene until after midnight. Police also blocked parts of St. Peter during their search for Williams.

 

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

