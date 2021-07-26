UPDATED 7/27/21,10:55 a.m. — New Iberia Police Department officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of St. Joseph Street shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.
According to an NIPD spokeswoman, when officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged down and told that one male victim, 80, had been shot inside one of the houses on the street. Officers located the man and called for medical assistance.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition at this time.
Detectives are continuing the investigation.
If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.